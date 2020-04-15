Birket Foster buys out Charles Walther to become sole owner and CEO of Storm Internet Services

EASTERN ONTARIO — Storm Internet Services (“Storm”) announced that Christie & Walther Communications Limited has sold its interest in Storm to Birket Foster. Birket Foster and Charles Walther have served as owners and directors and shared the duties as Chairman of Storm since 2003. Mr. Walther has chosen to retire at this time.

“Storm is grateful for Charles’ services these past 17 years as a director and shareholder of Storm and, on behalf of Storm, we wish him continued success as he moves into the next chapter of his life,” commented Foster.

Birket Foster will take on the role of Chairman and CEO (Chief Enablement Officer) of Storm. Mr. Foster’s role will be to continue helping Storm grow its commercial and residential lines of business. Danny Frangione, Storm’s CFO reports “Even with this change of control in ownership of Storm, all of us here will continue working closely together in order to provide quality internet service as well as exceptional client experience to all of our clients”.

ABOUT STORM

Among Eastern Ontario’s first Internet Service Providers, since 1996, Storm has focused on continuous innovation and client-driven service and support that consistently exceed expectations. Storm services both residential and small-to-medium sized business clients in Eastern Ontario and provides high-speed access across 8,000 square kilometers of the Ottawa Valley.

These past weeks Storm has been instrumental in helping customers shelter at home, providing robust internet services to clients to support video conferencing, VPNs and edutainment applications for the Ottawa and surrounding area due to Covid 19.