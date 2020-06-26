Canada Day Office Closure

In recognition of Canada Day 2020, all of our offices will be closed on Wednesday, July 1st.

Client Services will not be available that day. Offices will re-open for telephone support only on Thursday, July 2nd, at 8 am. Emergency and on-call services will operate as normal.

Should you need to get in touch with us, please call 613-567-6585 or e-mail us at support@storm.ca.

To assist our Residential Wireless Clients

An additional FREE 100 GB of data has been/will be added to your account for the months of April, May, June, July and August 2020.

We wish you and yours good health this Canada Day