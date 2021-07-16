Celebrating 25 Years of Strong Connections

Opening its doors in June of 1996, founded by four local businessmen, including Herb Hartwig, who remains with the company today as our CTO, Storm has had success in the industry, providing high-speed internet to Ottawa and the surrounding area. In 2003, the ownership changed, and Storm was purchased by two local businessmen, Charles Walther and Birket Foster. In April 2020, Charles Walther chose to retire, selling his interest in Storm to Birket,

who now takes on the role of Chairman and CEO (Chief Enablement Officer) where he continues to help Storm grow its commercial and residential line of business. With nearly 50 employees, we are proud to say that Storm is continuing to grow.

Support calls have always been handled by local Storm employees, and not outsourced overseas. Storm’s professionally qualified and trained technicians work day-in-day-out to give all of our customers a 99.9% uptime guarantee, using state-of-the-art technology to ensure your connection is never lost and all inquiries are addressed. Braving the scorching hot summers and freezing cold Canadian winters, our technicians (and the rest of the Storm team) are dedicated to providing you with the ultimate customer service.

Over the years, Storm has played a large role in keeping our communities connected. Storm has provided internet services to many local festivals, fairs, and other events, including Ottawa’sRBC Bluesfest (one of Canada’s fastest growing outdoor music festivals), Ottawa Folk Fest, Hope Volleyball, Fringe, the RCGT Park Baseball Stadium (home of the Ottawa Titans), and much more. As things open up, we’re helping with the Van Gogh Exhibit at the Aberdeen Pavilion. It’s our first event there in 16 months – take a look! Events are finally starting to come back!

As mentioned before, the company is continuing to grow and expand its networks. We are expanding our networks in the Ottawa and surrounding area, including townships such as Westport, Maberly, and Merrickville. Our most recent project includes expanding our Fibre Network in the Clayton area. This project is currently on-going and is expected to be completed by November 2021 and will connect about 200 homes.