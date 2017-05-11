May 11, 2017

Changes in Storm’s Refund Policy *** Effective June 1, 2017 ***

Beginning, June 1, 2017, Storm will no longer be mailing refund cheques for refunds less than $25. Any refund under this amount can be picked up at Storm’s Ottawa office only located at 1760 Courtwood Crescent. Arrangements for pick-up need to made at least 24 hours in advance.

Related Posts