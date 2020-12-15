Christmas Holiday Hours

As we approach the holiday season, please note that Storm’s offices—Ottawa, Perth, and Chesterville—will be operating on the following holiday schedule:
|Date
|Hours
|Thurs., Dec. 24
|Offices closed. Client services will NOT be available.
|Fri., Dec. 25
|Offices closed for Christmas Day.
|Sat., Dec. 26
|Offices closed. Client services will be available 10 am to 4 pm.
|Sun., Dec. 27
|Offices closed. Client services will be available 10 am to 4 pm.
|Mon., Dec. 28
|Offices closed for Boxing Day stat holiday.
|Tues., Dec. 29
|Offices open.
|Wed., Dec. 30
|Offices open.
|Thurs., Dec. 31
|Offices closed. Client services will NOT be available.
|Fri., Jan. 1
|Offices closed for New Year’s Day.
|Sat., Jan. 2
|Offices closed. Client services will be available 10 am to 4 pm.
|Sun., Jan. 3
|Offices closed. Client services will be available 10 am to 4 pm.
Customer Support:
If you require assistance during holiday office hours, please contact us:
Email: support@storm.ca
Phone: 613-567-6585 | 1-866-25storm
Emergency and on-call services will operate as normal.