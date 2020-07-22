Civic Holiday Long Weekend Office Closures

In recognition of this year’s August Civic holiday, all of our offices will be closed on Monday, August 3rd.

Client Services will not be available that day. Our offices will re-open for business on Tuesday, August 4th at 8 am. Emergency and on-call services will operate as normal.

Should you need to get in touch with us, please call 613-567-6585 or e-mail us at support@storm.ca.

To assist our Residential Wireless Clients

An additional FREE 100 GB of data has been/will be added to your account for the months of April, May, June, July and August 2020.

An important Weather Tip From Storm

When you know a lightening storm is looming, keep your modem/router and other electronics safe by turning them off, and unplugging them from the wall.

A direct lightening strike could send a surge of electricity through household wiring, destroying electronic devices and circuits. Unplugging is the best way to ensure that your device is not damaged during an electrical storm, thereby preventing internet downtime resulting from an avoidable repair.

We wish everyone a safe and happy August long weekend!