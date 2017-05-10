Advisement for Storm DSL customers who may have been affected by recent flooding in eastern Ontario and western Quebec

In recent days, it has become apparent that residents of Gatineau, Quebec

and Clarence-Rockland, Ontario are facing multiple challenges as the water

rises. We understand that our clients have many pressing matters to deal

with, from securing their homes and belongings to planning the clean-up when

they can finally return to their homes.

If you are a Storm DSL client, we would like to assist you by removing at

least one worry – we would like to extend the option, should you have had

to evacuate your home or if you have had your service affected by the rising

waters, to temporarily disconnect your DSL internet service with Storm so

you can ensure there are no additional costs for services that you may not

be able to access. Your Storm email addresses would remain active and

unaffected and there would be no charge to disconnect or reconnect your

service through this offer. We will happily restore all services once you

have been able to return to your homes.

In order to begin the process, we ask that you reply directly to this email

or call our Customer Service / Technical Support Team at 1-866-257-8676 or

613-567-6585 between 8 am and 9 pm on weekdays and from 9 am to 5 pm on

weekends.