Advisement for Storm DSL customers who may have been affected by recent flooding in eastern Ontario and western Quebec
In recent days, it has become apparent that residents of Gatineau, Quebec
and Clarence-Rockland, Ontario are facing multiple challenges as the water
rises. We understand that our clients have many pressing matters to deal
with, from securing their homes and belongings to planning the clean-up when
they can finally return to their homes.
If you are a Storm DSL client, we would like to assist you by removing at
least one worry – we would like to extend the option, should you have had
to evacuate your home or if you have had your service affected by the rising
waters, to temporarily disconnect your DSL internet service with Storm so
you can ensure there are no additional costs for services that you may not
be able to access. Your Storm email addresses would remain active and
unaffected and there would be no charge to disconnect or reconnect your
service through this offer. We will happily restore all services once you
have been able to return to your homes.
In order to begin the process, we ask that you reply directly to this email
or call our Customer Service / Technical Support Team at 1-866-257-8676 or
613-567-6585 between 8 am and 9 pm on weekdays and from 9 am to 5 pm on
weekends.