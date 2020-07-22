July 22, 2020

New Pricing for Residential Wireless Service Packages

In light of what appears to be our ‘new normal’, Storm is very pleased to announce that it has re-priced some of its residential wireless service packages to better meet your day-to-day internet connection needs.

 

New Pricing – Effective September 1, 2020

Starter

3/1

Unlimited

$54.95/month+HST

 Silver

5/1

Unlimited

$69.95/month+HST

 Gold

10/1

300 GB Datacap

(up from 200 GB)

$79.95/month+HST

 “NEW”

Gold Unlimited

10/1

$94.95/month+HST

 Platinum

10/5

500 GB Datacap

(up from 400 GB)

$104.95/month+HST
Velocity 10

10/3

300 GB Datacap

$79.95/month+HST

 “NEW”

Velocity 10 Unlimited

10/3

$94.95/month+HST

 Velocity 15

15/3

400 GB Datacap

$89.95/month+HST

 Velocity 20

20/5

500 GB Datacap

$99.95/month+HST

 “NEW”

Velocity 25

25/5

500 GB Datacap

$114.95/month+HST
LTE-5

5/1

BECOMES UNLIMITED

$69.95/month+HST

 LTE-10

10/1

300 GB Datacap

$79.95/month+HST

 LTE-15

15/1

400 GB Datacap

$89.95/month+HST

 LTE-20

20/1

500 GB Datacap

$99.95/month+HST

Should you decide that you would like to upgrade your current service package, please contact us by sending an email to support@storm.ca or by giving us a call at 613-567-6585.  Remember,  these new packages are options only;  you are under no obligation to change your current service package with us.

With Ontarians now in Stage 3 as of July 17, in accordance with the Province’s Re-opening Plan, Storm will not be extending it’s COVID-19 extra free 100GB of datacap/month beyond August 31.

