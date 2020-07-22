New Pricing for Residential Wireless Service Packages

In light of what appears to be our ‘new normal’, Storm is very pleased to announce that it has re-priced some of its residential wireless service packages to better meet your day-to-day internet connection needs.

New Pricing – Effective September 1, 2020

Starter 3/1 Unlimited $54.95/month+HST Silver 5/1 Unlimited $69.95/month+HST Gold 10/1 300 GB Datacap (up from 200 GB) $79.95/month+HST “NEW” Gold Unlimited 10/1 $94.95/month+HST Platinum 10/5 500 GB Datacap (up from 400 GB) $104.95/month+HST Velocity 10 10/3 300 GB Datacap $79.95/month+HST “NEW” Velocity 10 Unlimited 10/3 $94.95/month+HST Velocity 15 15/3 400 GB Datacap $89.95/month+HST Velocity 20 20/5 500 GB Datacap $99.95/month+HST “NEW” Velocity 25 25/5 500 GB Datacap $114.95/month+HST LTE-5 5/1 BECOMES UNLIMITED $69.95/month+HST LTE-10 10/1 300 GB Datacap $79.95/month+HST LTE-15 15/1 400 GB Datacap $89.95/month+HST LTE-20 20/1 500 GB Datacap $99.95/month+HST

Should you decide that you would like to upgrade your current service package, please contact us by sending an email to support@storm.ca or by giving us a call at 613-567-6585. Remember, these new packages are options only; you are under no obligation to change your current service package with us.

With Ontarians now in Stage 3 as of July 17, in accordance with the Province’s Re-opening Plan, Storm will not be extending it’s COVID-19 extra free 100GB of datacap/month beyond August 31.