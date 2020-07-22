New Pricing for Residential Wireless Service Packages

In light of what appears to be our ‘new normal’, Storm is very pleased to announce that it has re-priced some of its residential wireless service packages to better meet your day-to-day internet connection needs.
New Pricing – Effective September 1, 2020
|Starter
3/1
Unlimited
$54.95/month+HST
|Silver
5/1
Unlimited
$69.95/month+HST
|Gold
10/1
300 GB Datacap
(up from 200 GB)
$79.95/month+HST
|“NEW”
Gold Unlimited
10/1
$94.95/month+HST
|Platinum
10/5
500 GB Datacap
(up from 400 GB)
$104.95/month+HST
|Velocity 10
10/3
300 GB Datacap
$79.95/month+HST
|“NEW”
Velocity 10 Unlimited
10/3
$94.95/month+HST
|Velocity 15
15/3
400 GB Datacap
$89.95/month+HST
|Velocity 20
20/5
500 GB Datacap
$99.95/month+HST
|“NEW”
Velocity 25
25/5
500 GB Datacap
$114.95/month+HST
|LTE-5
5/1
BECOMES UNLIMITED
$69.95/month+HST
|LTE-10
10/1
300 GB Datacap
$79.95/month+HST
|LTE-15
15/1
400 GB Datacap
$89.95/month+HST
|LTE-20
20/1
500 GB Datacap
$99.95/month+HST
Should you decide that you would like to upgrade your current service package, please contact us by sending an email to support@storm.ca or by giving us a call at 613-567-6585. Remember, these new packages are options only; you are under no obligation to change your current service package with us.
With Ontarians now in Stage 3 as of July 17, in accordance with the Province’s Re-opening Plan, Storm will not be extending it’s COVID-19 extra free 100GB of datacap/month beyond August 31.