RBC Bluesfest – Powered by Storm

​​​​ RBC BLUESFEST FESTIVAL POWERED BY STORM

RBC Bluesfest, now in its 21st year, will draw more than 300,000 fans and offer 200 performances from July 8 – July 16, 2015. This popular outdoor music festival which takes place at Lebreton Flats, Ottawa, is powered by local firm Storm Internetfor the 5th consecutive year. Storm Internet will provide audiences, musicians and vendors with fast and reliable internet and Wifi services

Festival goers will enjoy ease of entry into the site with the scanning of electronic wristbands. Throughout the festival site, multiple video screens will broadcast band performances for an enhanced entertainment experience. Audiences can also make purchases from local festival vendors, all of which will be powered by Storm Internet.

The local internet firm has been a part of RBC Bluesfest since 2011. This year, Storm Internet is providing between 35 and 40 points of presence across the festival site. Although RBCBluesfest was the original customer for the event, Storm Internet’s client base has expanded to include several sponsors and suppliers which have also purchased feeds to power their business on site.

“Storm Internet services are essential to our ability to make the festival run successfully at our landmark outdoor venue,” said RBC BLUESFEST Director of Operations, Mike Rouleau.

Storm Internet’s wireless capability means that festival operators are not required to lay thousands of feet of cable, which can be severed or cause a safety concern for the multitude of festival goers.

During the festival, if any point of connection approaches maximum bandwidth, Storm’s on site team or back-end staff can customize the bandwidth capacity to ensure the festival gets the power it needs.

“Festivals and concerts are an important part of our strategy to enhance the customer experience on site ,” said Storm Internet CEO Avedis Menechian. Our WIFI and internetservices can further enhance their home experience by allowing them to download music and videos or upload their photos with lightning speed.”

RBC Bluesfest is the largest, but certainly not the only music festival that Storm Internet powers with WiFi connectivity. Their impressive roster now includes outdoor experiences such as the Shania Twain concert at Wesley Clover Park in Ottawa, CityFolk (formerly Ottawa Folk Festival), Ottawa Fringe Festival, HOPE Beach Volleyball Tournament, and many more.

About Storm Internet

Among Eastern Ontario’s first Internet Services Providers, since 1996 Storm Internet Services has focused on continuous innovation and customer-driven service and support that consistently exceed expectations. Storm serves both resedential and small-to-medium sized business customers in Ontario and Quebec, and provides high-speed access across 8,000 square kilometers of the Ottawa Valley.

