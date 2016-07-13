RBC Bluesfest powered by Storm Internet

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, July 13, 2016 — RBC Bluesfest draws over 300,000 international fans to nearly 200 performances from July 7 – July 17, 2016 at Lebreton Flats, Ottawa. One of Canada’s largest outdoor music festivals, RBC Bluesfest is being powered by Storm Internet for the 6th consecutive year. Storm Internet will provide a customized high-speed internet solution and WiFi network for fans, musicians and vendors throughout the festival.

RBC Bluesfest organizers rely on Storm to provide a fully managed end-to-end customized internet solution. Festival vendors will use these internet connections to power their on-site sales and payment options. Audiences and organizers will benefit from the scanning of electronic wristbands for ease of entry at the site.

With a fully managed end-to-end internet solution, Storm’s team can customize the bandwidth capacity to ensure the festival gets the power it needs, when it needs it. Storm Internet’s wireless capability means that festival operators are not required to lay thousands of feet of cable, which can be severed or potentially cause a safety concern for the multitude of festival goers.

“RBC Bluesfest relies on the Storm team to provide a fully managed end-to-end internet solution that is critical to the success of our landmark festival in Canada’s Capital,” said RBC BLUESFEST Technical Operations Manager, Mark Bell.

“We are committed to providing customized solutions that optimize operations for festival organizers while enhancing the overall customer experience,” said Storm Internet CEO, Avedis Menechian. “Our goal is to bring this rich entertainment experience to the home. We power reliable high-speed internet and WiFi solutions that allow fans to download videos, music and share their festival experiences with lightning speed.”

Every year during the festival, Storm Internet is pleased to provide free WiFi and a charging station for wireless devices at their booth located at Lebreton Flats.

