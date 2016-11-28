Storm Internet Powers Township of North Stormont

OTTAWA – November 28, 2016 — Storm Internet, a leading provider of rural high-speed internet, announces that it has been chosen by the Township of North Stormont as the provider of choice for high-speed rural wireless internet serving its local communities. The Township of North Stormont serves nearly 6,800 rural residents, and spans over 515 square kilometers. It comprises the surrounding communities of Avonmore, Berwick, Crysler, Finch, Monkland and Moose Creek.

The Township of North Stormont selected Storm due to its vast experience in providing high-speed rural wireless internet that is reliable, secure and cost-effective. Also, exceptional local customer support and service was a key factor in driving this partnership to connect these rural communities.

Working with the Township, Storm has recently completed the construction of 6 new internet towers throughout the community, strategically placed to best serve the surrounding areas with powerful high-speed connections. This strategic initiative was undertaken to better connect residents, farms, businesses and to deliver essential community services.

The Township Offices are already fully powered by Storm Internet. The office manages the delivery of essential services including Roads and Public Works, Treasury and Taxes, Building, Planning and Bylaw, Recreation and Emergency services. The ultimate objective is to offer residents the ability to access local government services and to make payments online with ease.

“Storm Internet stood out as a local company that understands the importance of putting the user experience first,” stated Marc Chenier, Chief Administrative Officer, Township of North Stormont. “This reliable affordable solution will enable the Township to realize greater cost savings and return on investment, while better serving the connectivity needs of our extended community’s residents and businesses.”

“Storm Internet is proud to partner with North Stormont in providing a high-speed broadband solution to connect its many rural residents, farms and businesses,” stated Avedis Menechian, CEO, Storm Internet. “Strong local communities, economies and the enhanced delivery of essential services are all dependent on reliable internet connectivity.”

About Storm Internet:

Storm Internet is a privately held company founded in Ottawa, in 1996. Over the past 20 years, Storm has grown to become one of Ontario’s leading rural high-speed internet service providers. Its primary services include residential wireless, DSL and WiFi services, in addition to customized commercial networks and fibre installations. This year, Storm introduced its VOIP digital home phone service to further connect its rural communities. Storm’s core market and customer base encompasses rural Eastern Ontario and Quebec, covering over 8,000 square kilometers of the Ottawa Valley and beyond. Storm has long been recognized for its focus on exceptional customer service and product innovation.

About North Stormont:

The Township of North Stormont is a rural community in Eastern Ontario with a population of approximately 6,800 people. The municipality is largely an agricultural community with a growing home based and small scale professional services businesses. The Township is committed to helping businesses both large and small expand their services and ability to operate and relocate to the Township. The Township is committed to providing its residents with excellent services, including increased internet connectivity.

Media Contacts:

Avedis Menechian, CEO

Storm Internet

marketing@corp.storm.ca

Amy Martin, Community Planner

Economic Development Officer

Township of North Stormont

amymartin@northstormont.ca