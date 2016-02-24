Storm Internet protects network from DDoS attack with made-in-Canada DNS solution

CIRA Press Release –

OTTAWA, Feb. 23, 2016 /CNW/ – Storm Internet has deployed the Canadian Internet Registration Authority’s (CIRA) D-Zone Anycast DNS solution to protect its business against DDoS attack and improve the reliability of customer-facing and corporate web services.

Key facts

Storm Internet serves Eastern Ontario and Western Quebec with fast, reliable and affordable high-speed Internet services.

Internet service providers, or ISPs, can improve the performance of key corporate and customer-facing services through DNS security investments. As critical providers of connectivity and communication services, ISPs play an important role in ensuring high standards of cybersecurity.

With D-Zone Anycast DNS, Storm Internet will experience reduced latency for its web services, enhanced protection from DDoS attacks, and improved performance of its web-based applications including customer email.

As the most comprehensive Canadian DNS solution on the market, CIRA D-Zone Anycast DNS provides an expansive Canadian footprint of servers that help keep Canadian data inside Canada.

Executive quotes

“Customers rely on our website for email services, payments and support. Having a DNS solution to increase the reliability of these services from two Canadian companies helps us better serve our customers. Choosing D-Zone was a natural fit.” – Avedis Menechian, CEO Storm Internet

“CIRA is committed to providing Canadian technology solutions designed for Canadian communities. We are pleased Storm Internet, a proud local company, is working to innovate in how they manage their DNS. It is critical that companies see the value in choosing a DNS solution made locally with Canadians in mind.” – Jacques Latour, CTO at CIRA

Additional resources

Test your DNS configuration: CIRA offers a simple test that you can use to find critical errors in your DNS configuration. You can access the test for free atdnstests.cira.ca.

Get a free trial of CIRA D-Zone Anycast DNS: CIRA offers a made-in-Canada DNS solution that is ideal for Canadian organizations. IT Managers can learn more about this service with a free trial. Sign-up at cira.ca

About Storm Internet

Among Eastern Ontario’s first Internet Services Providers, since 1996 Storm Internet Services has focused on continuous innovation and customer-driven service and support that consistently exceed expectations. Storm serves both residential and small-to-medium sized business customers in Ontario and Quebec, and provides high-speed access across 8,000 square kilometers of the Ottawa Valley.

About CIRA

The Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA) manages the .CA top-level domain on behalf of all Canadians. A Member-based organization, CIRA also develops and implements policies that support Canada’s Internet community, and represents the .CA registry internationally.

SOURCE Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA)

For further information: or interview requests: Ryan Saxby Hill, Communications manager, CIRA, ryan.hill@cira.ca, 613-316-2397