Storm Internet Services helps customers in time of need, holds line on prices

OTTAWA — Storm Internet Services (Storm) wishes to reassure its valued customers that no price hikes are planned during this difficult pandemic period. In fact, to make life easier for users, Storm has boosted data caps by 100 Gb on wireless packages that don’t already feature unlimited data. The firm has also postponed its auto-lock process to keep clients connected even if they fall a little behind on their payments.

Holding the line on prices across the company’s spectrum of broadband packages is the latest of all of the good things Storm has been doing to serve subscribers “already challenged enough” by present circumstances, says Birket Foster, company owner and Chief ‘Enablement’ Officer (CEO).

The pledge contrasts with reported increases imposed by a couple of prominent competitor ISPs. Storm, Foster emphasizes, will not follow suit, noting how the team at Storm has been going “above and beyond” during the COVID-19 crisis.

Foster points out that Storm continues to actively connect new clients on its network, rolling trucks daily to accomplish those installs. Company technicians are working weekends as well, he proudly says, to install and effect repairs and upgrades as required on what has become especially crucial wireless infrastructure for so many.

Chief Financial Officer Dan Frangione echoes the CEO while saying of the unchanged prices: “Storm appreciates the fact that the internet is essential, now more so than ever before. We wish to continue providing a quality service without price-gouging our customers all while ensuring the best customer service available”

On the technical side, Chris Reinkeluers explains that Storm benefits from having built a “robust network.” The VP of Network Infrastructure adds, “We do not oversubscribe beyond the capacity of our network. Although we do have some demand issues, it is manageable.”

The need for video and VPNs has proven the mettle of the Storm network.

A growing number of people have been turning to Storm during this pandemic period. One customer recently vouched for the service with a personal email of thanks to the team at Storm, noting that “during this Covid time, my husband and I want to thank you and all the staff at Storm for keeping us connected.” Which is why clients refer their neighbours and family to Storm. “The refer a friend program has proven particularly effective for helping people learn about Storm Internet Service and its reliability,” observes Michel Lalonde, VP Sales.

Among Eastern Ontario’s first Internet Service Providers when established in 1996, Storm has focused on continuous innovation and client-driven service and support that consistently exceed expectations. The private company serves both residential and small-to-medium sized business clients in Eastern Ontario and provides high-speed access across 8,000 square kilometers of the Ottawa Valley and beyond. Well known for its ever-expanding fixed terrestrial wireless service, especially in the rural areas, Storm also offers wired packages like DSL in more urban markets as well as fibre for business customers.