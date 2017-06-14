Storm’s Perth Ontario Office Relocates to Larger Facility – Effective June 15, 2017

Effective June 15, 2017 Storm will be moving its regional support office at 38 Gore Street East to a larger facility in Perth’s South End Biz-Plex at 2896 Rideau Ferry Road, Unit 106.

The new space will offer Storm additional space for the storage of equipment and it will be more convenient for customers visiting the office, as there will be ample, free parking.

Storm looks forward to offering its current and prospective customers the same level of friendly service.