Sweet Corner Park Powered By Storm

OTTAWA – October 13, 2016 — Storm Internet, a leading provider of rural high-speed internet, is pleased to announce that they are providing free public WiFi services in Sweet Corner Park, Winchester, Ontario. Storm Internet has been connecting communities since 1996.

In partnership with the North Dundas Chamber of Commerce, the Village of Winchester and Barkley’s Shoes and Accessories, Storm will power public WiFi access for the residents of Winchester at this central location.

Barkley’s, a Storm Internet commercial client, has just relocated to their new store at 503 Main Street. This serves as an ideal location from which to power connectivity. Together, they are proud to bring free WiFi access to Sweet Corner Park, the home of many community gatherings and events, including Ribfest and the popular Sunday Market. The park opened in 2011, and it continues to evolve as a hub of culture and community.

This exciting new community service, powered by Storm, serves as another milestone in the ongoing revitalization of Winchester’s downtown core. With 20 years of experience in connecting communities, Storm is proud to be a partner in this rural revitalization.

Storm Internet is a privately held company founded in Ottawa, in 1996. Over the past 20 years, Storm has grown to become one of Ontario’s leading rural high-speed internet service providers. Its primary services include residential wireless, DSL and WiFi services, in addition to customized commercial networks and fibre installations. This year, Storm launched its VOIP digital home phone service to further connect its communities. Storm’s core market and customer base encompasses rural Eastern Ontario and Quebec, covering over 8,000 square kilometers of the Ottawa Valley and beyond. Storm has long been recognized for its focus on exceptional customer service and product innovation.

