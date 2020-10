In recognition of this year’s Thanksgiving Holiday long weekend, all of our offices will be closed on Monday, October 12.

Client Services will not be available that day. Our regular business hours will begin again on Tuesday, October 13, at 8 am. Emergency and on-call services will operate as normal.

Should you need to get in touch with us, please call 613-567-6585 or e-mail us at support@storm.ca.

We wish everyone a Happy Thanksgiving!