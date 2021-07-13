The Fibre Expansion Project is Well on its Way!

One week of the Fibre Expansion Project in Clayton has already passed and we are on to week two! But first, here’s a recap of the project:

Construction started on Ramsay Concession 3C on Monday, July 5th.

Construction started on Ramsay Concession 3C on Monday, July 5th. Approximately 1.2 km of conduit has been trenched and is ready for the main Fibre infrastructure to be installed.

Anticipated end date for this section is in August.

Week number one was a busy one for all those involved. Trenching started to place the conduit into the ground, with a total of 1174 m completed. Now that we’ve finished trenching, road clean-up will begin. Installing couplers is the next step before feeding fibre through the conduit.

The anticipated completion of Ramsay Concession 3C is the end of August. Once completed we can begin the process of feeding fibre to homes.

The next phase of the project will be on Tatlock Road from Short Street to Galbraith Road.

Are you wondering if you will be able to have a fibre network connection at your home? For more information, please contact: Jason Riddick, Residential Sales Manager, jriddick@corp.storm.ca

We’re Hiring!

Are you or someone you know looking for a job? We are always looking for field technicians! We are also currently looking for help with remediation in Clayton.

If you or someone you know is interested, send your resume and cover letter to hr@corp.storm.ca.