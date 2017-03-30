Change in Service Policy – Attention Wireless Clients who were Installed in Trees!

To Residential Wireless Clients Only

Since early 2014, tree installations were discontinued by Storm for safety reasons. If your wireless radio is installed in a tree on your property, Storm will continue to make best efforts to provide you with on-site repair/maintenance. That being said, should the field technician conducting the service call deem that your tree is no longer safe to climb, the only alternative that may be available is to migrate your wireless radio/internet connection over to a tower solution. Understanding that a tower can be an expensive undertaking, please be assured that Storm staff will work closely with you through this financial challenge. Keeping you as a client is very important to us!