We are Expanding our Fibre Network in Clayton!

It’s July, and that means our project on expanding Fibre to Clayton has begun!

On the morning of Monday, July 5th, construction began on Ramsay Concession 3C in Clayton. The whole project will allow for an additional 198 homes to receive high-speed internet access with FTTH (Fibre to the Home). Community members will benefit from having access to reliable, high-speed internet, allowing them to work from home, connect with family and friends online, shop online, and watch their favourite Netflix shows.

This is a project that’s been evolving over the past two years. This phase of the project will add approximately 30km of fibre passing 198 homes. We are delivering an infrastructure capable of serving every home with full internet access at the speed of their choice, including 50/50 (that’s 50 megabits down and 50 megabits up).

During the coming weeks, Storm Internet will continue to work on delivering FTTH to the community. Work on the project is expected to be completed in November, 2021. We will be publishing a schedule for anyone in the area to refer to. We want to make sure you are able to plan ahead for your commute and keep our workers safe.

If you order your connection while we are on your street, the special for hooking you up is applicable. To fill in an application form, click here.

The Connect Lanark program is available to qualifying applicants, receiving a one-time grant of up to $2,000 to install any necessary infrastructure to access reliable broadband internet. To learn more about the Connect Lanark program, click here.

For more information on the Storm Internet Fibre Project, please contact: